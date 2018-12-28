LaCosse (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

After he was held out of a Week 16 loss in Oakland, LaCosse was limited both Wednesday and Thursday by a right foot injury. The aforementioned cap in his workload did wonders, though, as he returned to full participation at Friday's session. LaCosse has been productive at times this season, but in a Week 11 meeting with the Chargers, he gathered in just one of his two targets for nine yards.

