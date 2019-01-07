Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Shows promise in extended look
LaCosse finished 2018 having caught 24 of 37 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown.
The fact that LaCosse was even on the roster Week 1 was somewhat of a surprise, the product of rookie Troy Fumagalli (sports hernia) being lost during camp and some nice grabs by LaCosse by the preseason. A wave of additional injuries in the Broncos' tight end room, Jeff Heuerman (ribs) and Jake Butt (ACL) both heading to injured reserve, eventually pushed LaCosse up to the top of the depth chart. The Illinois product responded well and improved as the season wore on, ending with nine catches off of 14 targets in his final two outings. The Broncos will surely work toward improved depth at the position in 2019, but LaCosse -- who will be an exclusive rights free agent -- offers a solid underneath option at No. 2 or No. 3.
