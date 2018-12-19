LaCosse caught four of six targets for 43 yards during Saturday's 17-16 loss to Cleveland.

The six targets set a season high for LaCosse, who started the season as the team's third tight end but suddenly finds himself as arguably the receiving corps' elder statesman. The Broncos have nothing to play for down the stretch, but expect the targets to keep coming for the Illinois product as Denver looks to see what it has in him and, perhaps more likely, what it doesn't have in other options. Sunday brings a trip to Oakland's top-10 pass defense.