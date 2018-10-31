LaCosse caught four of his five targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City.

It doesn't look like much, but it was easily LaCosse's biggest game in orange. Look for him to trend upward. LaCosse doesn't have the most productive track record, but he has one thing that the majority of Denver's options don't now that Demaryius Thomas is in Houston -- experience. His first test will be against those Texans Sunday.