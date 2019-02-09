Broncos' Matt Paradis: Operating without walking boot
Paradis (lower leg) is moving and exercising without a walking boot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport suggested Paradis is ahead of schedule following November surgery to his fractured right fibula, an important point considering the Broncos' center is expected to be one of more sought after offensive lineman on the open market when he eventually hits free agency this summer. Paradis, who hadn't missed an offensive snap since entering the league prior to the aforementioned injury, is expected to see interest from a number of suitors - chief among them his current team, who has expressed some interest in re-signing their starting center according to Zack Kelberman of 247 Sports.
