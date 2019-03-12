Paradis intends to sign a three-year, $27 million deal with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Paradis, the top center on the free-agent market, wasted no time in finding a new role with the Panthers. He'll replace veteran center Ryan Kalil, who retired earlier this summer, in protecting quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) and opening holes for Christian McCaffery. The 29-year-old veteran landed on injured reserve last season due to a fractured right fibula sustained Week 9, but hadn't missed an offensive snap prior to the aforementioned injury since entering the league in 2014.

