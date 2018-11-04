Paradis (ankle) is believed to have suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday's game against the Texans, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

If Paradis' injury is confirmed to be a fractured fibula, the starting center is expected to miss at least six weeks and perhaps the remainder of the season. Connor McGovern could remain Denver's starting center for the foreseeable future due to the severity of Paradis' injury, in which case Elijah Wilkinson would continue to suit up as the team's starting right guard.