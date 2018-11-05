Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Confirmed to have suffered fractured fibula
Paradis suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Texans, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Paradis is expected to miss at least six games while nursing the injury, and could remain sidelined for the rest of the 2018 season. It's a tough break for the fifth-year pro, who will miss a substantial amount of time during a contract year. As long as Paradis remains sidelined, Connor McGovern could serve as the Broncos' starting center.
