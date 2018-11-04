Paradis will not return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to an ankle injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Paradis suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday's tilt against Houston, the severity of which will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the Week 9 tilt. Connor McGovern has moved over to the center position, and Elijah Wilkinson enters the starting lineup at right guard.