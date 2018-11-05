Paradis (lower leg) will require season-ending surgery to address a fractured fibula and torn ligaments suffered during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Texans, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Paradis is expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future. An official timetable for the starting center's recovery remains undisclosed, but Paradis will set his sights on a return during the 2019 season. Connor McGovern is listed as the official backup to Paradis, and is expected to slot into the Broncos' starting lineup.