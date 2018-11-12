Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Lands on IR
Paradis (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As expected, Paradis will miss the remainder of the 2018 season on injured reserve. The veteran center suffered a fractured right fibula during a Week 9 loss to the Texans, and will undergo surgery. Expect one either Conner McGovern, Sam Jones or Gino Gradkowski to draw the start at center during Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.
