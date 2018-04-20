Paradis signed his second-round contract tender on Friday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The Broncos gave Paradis the tender back in March, and while the center could have negotiated with other teams before signing it, he will now return to Denver for another season. With its signing now official, the center will earn $2.94 million in 2018.

