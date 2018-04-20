Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Officially signs tender
Paradis signed his second-round contract tender on Friday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The Broncos gave Paradis the tender back in March, and while the center could have negotiated with other teams before signing it, he will now return to Denver for another season. With its signing now official, the center will earn $2.94 million in 2018.
More News
-
Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Receives second-round tender•
-
Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Will be limited at training camp•
-
Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Medically cleared from hip injury•
-
Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Out until August•
-
Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Has surgery on left hip•
-
Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Expected to return for training camp•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...