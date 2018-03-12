Paradis, an exclusive-rights free agent, will receive a second-round tender from the Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of the the Denver Post reports.

The tender effectively gives Paradis a considerable pay raise considering he'll now earn $2.94 million in 2018 after taking home $615,000 in base salary last season. While Paradis is technically still available to negotiate contracts with other teams, any team who extends him an offer sheet would then also have to fork over a second-round pick to the Broncos should Paradis sign the offer. It seems unlikely another organization would surrender that much capital for Paradis' services.