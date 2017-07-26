Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Will be limited at training camp
Paradis (hip) will see limited reps during the early stages of training camp, Troy Renck of ABC's Denver7 reports.
Paradis will be eased back into action at the start of training camp, while the Broncos proceed cautiously with their center. Paradis has already been medically cleared earlier this month, having recovered from multiple hip surgeries this offseason.
