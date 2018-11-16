Garcia will miss the rest of the 2018 season after sustaining a torn ACL, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Garcia didn't miss a snap Week 9 prior to the Broncos bye week as he apparently began feeling pain during practice this week, with the diagnosis now confirmed by an MRI. Billy Turner should take over the starting role at left guard for Denver with Garcia headed to injured reserve in the coming days.

Our Latest Stories