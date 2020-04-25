Broncos' McTelvin Agim: Denver adds in third round
The Broncos selected Agim in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 95th overall.
Agim (6-foot-3, 309) was a four-year standout for Arkansas, though their defenses there were often quite bad despite his presence. Perhaps he bears some responsibility for that, but it might have been beyond his control. He offers clearly above average athleticism on a stocky frame, his 4.98-second 40-yard dash especially standing out. He's no Akiem Hicks, but Vic Fangio can still probably make a disruptor out of Agim.
