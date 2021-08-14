Gordon isn't warming up for Saturday's preseason game against Minnesota, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Most of the Broncos' healthy starters are expected to play, but it wouldn't be unusual to make an exception for a veteran running back. Rookie second-round pick Javonte Williams should get plenty of work on the first-team offense Saturday afternoon, and with Mike Boone (quad) also unavailable, the Broncos are left with Royce Freeman, Damarea Crockett and LeVante Bellamy as their other running backs.