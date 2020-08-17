Gordon says he's struggling with the altitude in Colorado, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.
After spending the first five seasons of his career in San Diego and Los Angeles, the veteran back signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos, going from sea level to about one mile above. He's been splitting work evenly with Phillip Lindsay through the first few days of training camp, but it'll likely be Gordon getting the larger share of backfield snaps once the season begins. The adjustment to higher altitude typically takes a few weeks, so Gordon should be fine when the Broncos kick off their season with a home game against the Titans, scheduled for Sept. 14.
