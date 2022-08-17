Gordon confirmed Wednesday that his foot is no longer bothering him, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon returned to practice Monday and seems to have avoided any issues with the foot contusion that held him out last week. He's set to share work with Javonte Williams again in 2022, with Williams presumably taking a larger piece of the pie this season. Gordon said Wednesday that he expects Williams to be the starter but isn't sure how the rotation will work and knows he's "still got the juice," per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site.