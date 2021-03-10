The DUI charges against Gordon have been dismissed, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The running back plead guilty to reckless driving for excessive speeding, but he'll escape the more serious charges. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll escape NFL punishment, but it can't hurt his chances. Gordon is signed through 2021, with $4.5 million in guaranteed salary and a $2 million camp reporting bonus, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver.

