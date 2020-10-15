Gordon (personal) returned to practice Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Coach Vic Fangio previously noted that he didn't want Gordon to practice Wednesday as the team and the NFL gathered facts after the running back was cited for driving under the influence late Tuesday. With regard to Gordon's Week 6 playing status, Fangio added at the time that "everything's open right now. We hope to have a decision by (Thursday) or (Friday)." If the Broncos elect to deactivate Gordon on Sunday against the Patriots, Phillip Lindsay would be in line to move into a starting role, with Royce Freeman and LeVante Bellamy also in the team's backfield mix.
