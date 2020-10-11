Gordon and the Broncos won't play the Patriots on Monday after the game was postponed until Week 6 due to a third positive COVID-19 test in the New England organization within the past 10 days, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Broncos and Patriots are now tentatively scheduled to play Sunday, Oct. 18 in Week 6, which was originally a scheduled bye week for New England. Denver meanwhile, had been in line to host the Dolphins, but Miami now looks poised to take its bye Week 6.
