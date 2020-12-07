Gordon rushed 15 times for 131 yards while catching one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to Kansas City.

The Broncos had the Chiefs on the brink of defeat for more than half of the contest, and Gordon's rushing onslaught played a big role in the near-upset. The veteran back has shown us flashes of why he was considered one of the league's top rushers before falling out with the Chargers, but the lack of consistency has made him frustrating to rely on in fantasy. A chunk of the blame can be placed on mediocre quarterback play and injuries on the offensive line, but excuses are not traditionally a scoring category in weekly matchups. That being said, a gratuitous matchup against a porous Panthers defense (25.6 fantasy points per game to opposing RBs) lies ahead for managers potentially heading into the fantasy playoffs.