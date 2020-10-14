Gordon was charged with a DUI and speeding Tuesday night, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Broncos noted "we are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details." Per Renck, "based on NFL precedent, (the running back) is facing a likely 2-to-3 game suspension." The report also notes that Gordon has an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 13. Following the postponement of Week 5's game against the Patriots (now scheduled for Sunday), Gordon and his teammates are slated to return to practice Wednesday.

More News