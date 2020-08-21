Gordon (ribs) isn't practicing Friday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon was limited Thursday after "tweaking" his ribs early in the practice session. His absence Friday should free up more reps for Royce Freeman and LeVante Bellamy behind Phillip Lindsay.
More News
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Dealing with rib issue•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Adjusting to altitude•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Willing to share with Lindsay•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Joins Denver backfield•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ready to test open market•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Racks up 122 yards, touchdown•