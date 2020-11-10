Gordon's court date for his Oct. 13 arrest on DUI and speeding charges has been moved from Friday to Dec. 14 at the request of his attorney, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Based on the recent NFL precedent for players who have faced similar charges, Gordon is likely to face a three-game suspension, but the league isn't expected to levy punishment on the running back until the legal process is resolved. With that in mind, it's possible that any potential suspension Gordon might face relating to his arrest may not have to be served until 2021. As Klis notes, the Broncos will have three games left on the schedule following Gordon's Dec. 14 court date.