Gordon is day-to-day with a foot issue, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, Gordon, who is dealing with a foot contusion, likely will practice this week, but it's unclear if the running back is a candidate to see any work in Saturday's preseason contest against the Bills.
