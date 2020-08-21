Gordon, who exited practice early Thursday due to a rib injury, is considered day-to-day, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
The running back didn't practice Friday, but isn't expected to miss much time beyond that, according to coach Vic Fangio. In Gordon's absence, Royce Freeman and LeVante Bellamy figure to see added practice reps behind Phillip Lindsay.
