Gordon was limited in practice after tweaking his ribs early on during Thursday's practice session, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, coach Vic Fangio didn't have an immediate update on Gordon's rib issue, but if the running back is forced to miss any time, added reps will be available for Phillip Lindsay.
