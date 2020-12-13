Gordon (shoulder) ran for 68 yards on 13 carries, adding three receptions for 23 yards during Sunday's 32-27 win against Carolina.

Gordon banged up his shoulder late in Sunday's win, providing clarification for why Phillip Lindsay shouldered the majority of the RB work over the latter stages of the contest, per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site. Practice involvement for the two-time Pro-Bowl back will merit monitoring this upcoming week, but he has been rather efficient of late when on the field, delivering 5.5 yards per carry with two rushing scores over his past five outings. Immediately prior to that, Gordon had been held to 4.0 yards per carry or worse in three consecutive games Weeks 7 through 9. An upcoming matchup against the Bills is not as formidable as it was this time last year, with Buffalo ranking 24th against the run in 2020.