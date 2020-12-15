Gordon (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Gordon banged up his shoulder in the late stages of Denver's Week 14 victory at Carolina, ending the game with 13 carries for 68 yards and three receptions (on three targets) for 23 yards. Because the Broncos are operating on a short week ahead of Saturday's contest against the Bills, they may just be managing Gordon's reps, especially with Phillip Lindsay (hip) listed as limited Tuesday. With both of the team's top two running backs banged up, Royce Freeman is the only healthy member at the position on the active roster.