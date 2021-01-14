Gordon's attorneys entered a not guilty plea for his DUI charge from Oct. 14, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Gordon recently had a virtual court hearing, and his next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24. It sounds like the case will be resolved within the next few months, so Gordon could be suspended for the start of the 2021 regular season. He'll be entering the second season of a two-year contract, after rushing for 986 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year with the Broncos.
