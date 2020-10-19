Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that he expects Gordon (illness) to resume practicing ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Gordon missed Week 6's win over the Patriots while dealing with strep throat, and he also was cited late last Tuesday on DUI and speeding charges. However, Fangio's comments that the Broncos will "go back to the plan we had for the opener" if Gordon resumes practicing seems to indicate that the veteran would be in line to play as long as he's healthy. It may also hint that Gordon would stand to split reps fairly evenly with Phillip Lindsay, just as Denver did out of the gate Week 1.