Coach Nathaniel Hackett believes Gordon will have an impact on the Broncos' offense in 2022, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon enters the 2022 campaign on a one-year deal he signed in April after the Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. The veteran running back agreed to rejoin Denver, and he believes that the team is committed to a system that can support multiple backs. According to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, the team's offensive coordinator, Justin Outten, said the running backs will be on a pitch count this season. With that said, Gordon asserts Hackett "is drawing enough stuff up that everybody can have the chance to get the ball." In fact, the coaching staff is making it a priority to get the running backs more involved in the passing game. In Hackett's three years as the Packers' offensive coordinator, running back Aaron Jones played a significant role in the team's passing attack, finishing second or third in receptions each year. If Gordon can carve out this role with the Broncos, he could hold quite a bit of value in fantasy this season for a back that figures to be part of a committee. The 29-year-old figures to benefit from what projects to be a drastically improved offense this season with Wilson at the helm.