Gordon (shoulder) is expected to suit up for Saturday's game against the Bills, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Gordon and backfield mate Phillip Lindsay (hip) are both expected to play versus the Bills, an eventuality which should result in the duo splitting carries fairly evenly, as usual. An official word on Denver's backfield will come when the team's inactives are released ahead of Saturday's 4:30 ET kickoff.
More News
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Should be good for Saturday•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: DNP on Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: No suspension this season•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Dings shoulder against Panthers•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Busts out for 131 rushing yards•