Gordon and Latavius Murray could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick going to the Broncos in exchange for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection. Edmonds had been in the midst of a disappointing first season in Miami and was struggling to find playing time behind Raheem Mostert, but the duo of Gordon and Murray likely represents less imposing competition for snaps and touches. Gordon and Murray had essentially split the work the past two weeks, with the former playing 53.6 percent of the snaps and carrying 20 times for 62 yards and a touchdown to go with five receptions for 40 yards between those contests. Murray, meanwhile, averaged 3.2 yards on 22 carries over those two weeks and hasn't made much of an impact as a receiver in recent seasons, so the door could be open for Edmonds to seize control of a three-down role. At least initially coming out of the Broncos' Week 9 week, Edmonds could be part of a three-headed timeshare in the backfield that would limit the fantasy upside of Edmonds, Gordon and Murray.