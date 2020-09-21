Gordon carried 19 times for 70 yards while catching two of three targets for 14 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Steelers.

Gordon found the going tough against a stingy Pittsburgh defense as he finished averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. He managed to bring in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter en route to the best of his young Broncos career. Gordon's uptick in offensive output was in part due to the absence of Phillip Lindsay (toe), as he showed he can still produce when given 20-plus touches per game. He should play a similar role in next Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers.