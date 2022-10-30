Gordon rushed the ball nine times for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Jaguars. He added three receptions for 23 yards.

Latavius Murray led the Denver backfield with 15 touches compared to Gordon's 12. However, Gordon still managed a productive fantasy performance thanks to a one-yard touchdown plunge midway through the third quarter. He has now failed to reach 35 rushing yards in five of his last six games and continues to lose work to Murray.