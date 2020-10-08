Gordon and the Broncos are now scheduled to face the Patriots on Monday instead of Sunday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

A pair of prominent Patriots (Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore) have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, so the move was made to give the Broncos' opponent more time to ensure negative results continue to come in in New England. Assuming the game is played as rescheduled, Gordon will be sharing the backfield again with Phillip Lindsay (toe), who will be back in action for the first time since Week 1.