Gordon rushed 10 times for 47 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans.

Gordon and fellow running back Javonte Williams were in a great spot against Houston's subpar defense, though neither back was able to have a breakout performance. In fact, the entire Denver offense continued to appear stale. Gordon took a backseat to Williams on the ground and through the air, seeing five fewer rushing attempts and three fewer targets. Despite handling less touches than Williams, the 29-year-old was similarly efficient. Gordon averaged 4.7 yards per carry, which was slightly behind Williams average of five yards per attempt. Denver's coaching staff seems committed to using both backs, so Gordon should continue to see a solid share of work going forward. The value of those touches, however, will depend on whether or not the Broncos can figure out their offensive woes. Denver will have the chance to do just that when the 49ers come to town in Week 3.