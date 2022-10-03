With Javonte Williams having suffered a season-ending knee injury, Gordon is in line to see an expanded role in Denver's backfield in the weeks ahead, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Though Gordon has fumbled four times in as many games this season while sharing work with Williams, the 29-year-old's experience as a lead back makes him the obvious choice to see an uptick in volume in Denver's backfield, with Mike Boone also likely in line to log increased work and Devine Ozigbo a candidate to be elevated from Denver's practice squad.