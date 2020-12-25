Gordon is set to be the Broncos' lead back Sunday versus the Chargers with Phillip Lindsay (hip/knee) sidelined and Royce Freeman (hip) questionable for the contest, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

When Lindsay sat out Weeks 2 through 4 earlier this season, Gordon drew 58 touches, turning them into 240 yards from scrimmage and three TDs. During that same three-game stretch, Freeman earned 12 touches, but with his status up in the air for Week 16, Gordon could see 20-plus touches for the third time on the campaign.