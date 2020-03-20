Play

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Joins Denver backfield

The Broncos have signed Gordon to a two-year deal worth $16 million, that includes $13.5 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gordon will be joining a Denver backfield that also includes Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, with Rapoport adding that the "lure of playing in the same division as the Chargers" appealed to the 2015 first-rounder, who reportedly had a better offer from another team.

More News
Our Latest Stories