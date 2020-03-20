Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Joins Denver backfield
The Broncos have signed Gordon to a two-year deal worth $16 million, that includes $13.5 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gordon will be joining a Denver backfield that also includes Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, with Rapoport adding that the "lure of playing in the same division as the Chargers" appealed to the 2015 first-rounder, who reportedly had a better offer from another team.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ready to test open market•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Racks up 122 yards, touchdown•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Two touchdowns salvage day•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Fumbles twice in blowout loss•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finds end zone against Jags•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Accumulates over 100 total yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Three landing spots for Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley's time with the Rams has come to an end. Here are the three best landing spots...
-
Rams cut Gurley, Cooks next?
The Rams cut Todd Gurley on Thursday, opening up a huge opportunity in their backfield.