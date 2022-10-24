Gordon rushed the ball 11 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. He added two receptions for 17 yards.

As promised by coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon both started and led the Broncos' backfield against the Jets. However, he only out-touched Latavius Murray 13-10 and was also off the field during the team's only touchdown drive of the game. While Gordon may be the starter in name, Denver's backfield appears to be a near even split between Gordon and Murray. If the offense continues to struggle, neither back is likely to produce at a significant clip.