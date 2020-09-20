Gordon is expected to serve as the Broncos' clear lead back for at least the team's next two games with Denver expecting Phillip Lindsay to miss 2-to-4 weeks with a sprained toe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lindsay had already been ruled out for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, but following the results of a second opinion on his injury, he's now expected to miss the Week 3 game against Tampa Bay as well. Before Lindsay departed in the second quarter of the Broncos' Week 1 loss to the Titans, he held a 7-5 carry advantage over Gordon, who ultimately shouldered the brunt of the backfield snaps the rest of the way to finish with 78 yards and a score on 15 carries to go with three receptions for eight yards. Meanwhile, Royce Freeman played only 10 percent of the offensive snaps, suggesting that he won't be nearly as big of a threat as Lindsay to steal reps and touches from Gordon. While Gordon should thus take on a sizable workload Sunday, a tough matchup versus a Pittsburgh defense that limited the Giants' Saquon Barkley to six yards on 15 carries Week 1 may cap Gordon's overall fantasy upside.