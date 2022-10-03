Gordon (neck) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate.
Gordon managed a neck issue ahead of Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders, but he approached the contest minus an injury designation before suiting up and logging three carries for eight yards and a fumble. At this stage, there's nothing to suggest that Gordon's availability for Thursday night's game against the Colts is in any danger, and assuming he's active, added snaps and carries will be available to Gordon and Mike Boone, with fellow running back Javonte Williams having suffered a season-ending knee injury.
