Gordon (neck/ribs) was listed as limited at practice Thursday.
As was fellow running back Mike Boone (foot), with the duo among 12 players listed as limited by the Broncos on Thursday. Gordon, who has taken over as Denver's lead back with Javonte Williams (knee) out for the season, will now have two more chances to upgrade to full practice participation ahead of Monday night's game against the Chargers. If so, he should approach the contest minus an injury designation, as was the case leading up to his team's Week 5 loss to the Colts.
