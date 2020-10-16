Gordon (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's scheduled game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News, coach Vic Fangio isn't sure if Gordon will be active Sunday. The running back -- who was cited for driving under the influence late Tuesday -- is dealing with an illness that's not COVID-related. Renck adds that Gordon is undergoing medical treatment and his status will be determined Saturday. If he's unavailable Sunday, Phillip Lindsay would be in line to head Denver's Week 6 backfield, with Royce Freeman also on hand.