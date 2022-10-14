Gordon (neck/ribs) remained limited at practice Friday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
At this stage there's nothing to suggest that Gordon's status for Monday night's game against the Chargers is in any danger, but he'll likely need to be listed as a full participant in Saturday's practice in order to avoid a Week 6 injury designation. Assuming he's active versus Los Angeles, Gordon is in line to continue to lead the Broncos' backfield, with Mike Boone and possibly Latavius Murray also factoring in now that Javonte Williams (knee) is out for the season.
