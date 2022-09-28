Gordon (neck) was limited at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
At this stage, there's nothing to suggest that Gordon's availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders is in any danger, but his status is now worth tracking nonetheless. Three games into the 2022 season, Gordon has logged 34 carries and nine passing targets, while fellow running back Javonte Williams has carried 37 times and been targeted 21 times. In the context of working in a time-share, Gordon's weekly fantasy upside is limited, but he as at least notched double-digit carries in each of his first three outings.
More News
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Touchdown saves inefficient line•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Get 11 touches in win•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses key fumble in narrow loss•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Affirms health•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Suited up for practice•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Day-to-day with foot injury•